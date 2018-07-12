Four arrested in relation to death of man who jumped from apartment window, inquest hears

By Louise Roseingrave

Four men have been formally charged with the death of a Romanian man who died following a 20ft fall in Co Meath.

Virgil Busa from Navan, Co Meath was reported to have been fleeing from danger when he jumped out his apartment window on April 10 2014.

Inspector Gordon Englishby told Dublin Coroner's Court that four Romanian men had been indicted in Romania in relation to the man's death.

"Because he is a Romanian national and all four people indicted with his murder are Romanian, it is in the greater interest that it be instituted in that jurisdiction," Insp Englishby told the court.

An inquest into the man's death previously heard that criminal proceedings were bring contemplated but that no file had been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Busa’s sister, Ayanola attended the previous hearing along with friends on August 16 2016.

Mr Busa died after he jumped out his apartment window and fell twenty feet onto the ground below. He was brought to hospital where he died three days later on April 13. Reports suggest he was assaulted before he jumped out the window in a bid to escape his attackers.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest sine die (with no appointed date for resumption) until after all criminal proceedings are complete.