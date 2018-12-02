Four arrested following aggravated burglary in Derry

Four men have been arrested in Derry following an aggravated burglary.

Two masked men, one armed with a suspected firearm, forced their way in to a house in the Hollymount Park area at around 6.30am.

One of the men threatened a woman before leaving the house on foot with the second man.

The pair left the area in a white vehicle.

Arrests made following aggravated burglary, Hollymount Park, Derry/Londonderryhttps://t.co/aOXuuhiexi — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) December 2, 2018

The PSNI said that following investigations they located a white Kia Sportage in the Cecilia’s Walk area.

They arrested four men, aged 21, 25, 31 and 34, on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

All four men remain in custody.

Inspector Vince Redmond appealed for the public’s help.

He said: “I would ask anyone who saw a white Kia Sportage in the Hollymount Park area, or being driven between this area and Cecilia’s Walk early on Sunday morning, or anyone with any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact police.”

- Press Association