Four arrested after Gardaí recover two loaded revolvers during ongoing operation

Gardaí have seized two firearms and arrested four people as part of an investigation targeting serious criminal activity in the Dublin Region.

At about 4:15pm officers intercepted two vehicles during an operation on Monastery Gate Avenue in Clondalkin.

During a search of the vehicles, two loaded revolvers were recovered - these will be subject to ballistic examination.

Three men aged 26, 28 and 29 and one 28-year-old woman were arrested and are being held at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The operation was conducted by Gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, the head of Special Crime Operations said : "The targeting of people to kill or seriously injure, by organised crime groups continues.

"However, this activity is being tackled by members of An Garda Síochana in Special Crime Operations and other units, who are determined to protect life, seize firearms and arrest those involved”.

- Digital Desk