Foul play ruled out in young woman's death in Dublin

Gardaí say foul play is not suspected in the death of a young woman whose body was discovered in north county Dublin yesterday.

An investigation was launched when the woman's remains were found at a premises in Tara Court in Balbriggan at 8.30pm yesterday evening.

A post mortem examination was carried out today, the results of which confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances in the case.

Gardaí in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, are investigating the death of the woman in her late 20s.