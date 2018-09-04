Foster care services in Donegal majorly non-compliant in three areas

The health watchdog has found foster care services in Donegal to be majorly non-compliant in three areas.

Hiqa has raised concerns over child protection, and the assessment and reviews of foster carers.

This review was carried out over three days in April and looked at foster care services run by the child and family agency Tusla in Donegal.

Hiqa found that none of the services were compliant and three were majorly non-compliant.

According to the watchdog's report, safeguarding measures were not robust and did not always ensure children are safe.

While some adults who have significant contact with children and young people were not properly vetted.

When it comes to foster carers, the report says their assessments are good quality but records of home visits are not adequate.

Hiqa also says there are not enough carers to deal with the demands of the service.

The watchdog's report does confirm that the Donegal service area has an action plan to address concerns raised in the inspection.

