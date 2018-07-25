FÓRSA to meet amid fears of more Ryanair strikes

The union representing Ryanair pilots will meet this morning - amid fears of more strikes.

There have been three days of industrial action by 100 Irish based pilots in a row over seniority, base transfers and annual leave.

FÓRSA says it is impossible to rule out more unrest - while Ryanair says it is available to talk.

Spokesman Bernard Harbor says both sides need to be on the same page.

He said: "We've made no progress in the talks that have taken place, we haven't even been able to meet with the company before yesterday's strike, the third strike.

"Today a dispute committee will be discussing whether further industrial action is going to take place and if so when that is going to be. Hopefully we will have a statement on that later this morning.

Resolutions to these disputes always happens but we do need the parties to sit down and talk and engage seriously. That is what we have been asking Ryanair to do, Fórsa is ready to do that so let's hope we can use the time available now to move that along.

Elsewhere, the airline has been forced to cancel 600 flights across Europe today and tomorrow due to strike action by cabin crew in Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

The stoppage will affect tens of thousands of holidaymaker's.

The airline says it has offered to reimburse affected passengers or provide them with alternative flights.

Unions representing cabin crew are calling on the airline to give contractors the same work conditions as its own employees.

Ahead of this week's industrial action, Ryanair published details of pilot and cabin crew payslip's for June, claiming cabin crew earn up to double the "living wage" and receive paid and unpaid leave as they wish.

