Former TD Monica Barnes dies aged 82

Former Fine Gael TD Monica Barnes has died at the age of 82.

She served as a TD for Dun Laoghaire for 15 years after being first elected to the Dáil in 1982.

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, praised her for her dedication to women's rights.

Monica spent her political career as an advocate for women and a champion of policies to bring about progress for the women’s movement.

"She was always willing to speak her mind and she was a fearless campaigner for change, at a time when it was not always easy," he said.

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin TD has said that the untimely death of former TD for Dun Laoghaire, Monica Barnes is a loss for Irish politics.

"Monica was a courageous and outspoken voice in Irish politics at a time when progressive voices were few and far between," he said

She was, in many respects, ahead of her time and always thought outside the box.

Monica Barnes had been due to speak at an event about the 8th amendment tomorrow, having campaigned vigorously on the issue in the past.