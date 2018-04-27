Former solicitor Michael Lynn lodges bail appeal

By Ruaidhrí Giblin

Former solicitor Michael Lynn, who was extradited from Brazil to face multimillion euro theft charges, has lodged an appeal against his unsuccessful bid to get High Court bail.

Mr Lynn (aged 49), with an address in St Alban's Park, Sandymount, Dublin, is facing 21 charges at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court relating to the alleged theft of almost €30m from seven financial institutions.

In one of the sample charges before the court, Mr Lynn is accused of stealing €4.1m from Irish Nationwide on April 4, 2007.

In another sample count, he is charged with stealing €3.6m from Ulster Bank on October 20, 2006.

In March, Mr Lynn was extradited to Ireland from Brazil, where he has been living for several years.

Mr Lynn was refused bail in the High Court by Ms Justice Una Ni Raifeartaigh on April 6.

He has lodged an appeal against the High Court’s refusal to grant him bail which was fixed for hearing on June 14 next in the Court of Appeal.

During case management proceedings in the Court of Appeal today, barrister Michael Hourigan BL, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told Mr Justice George Birmingham that the High Court bail application had been a “lengthy matter” taking up the best part of a day.

Barrister Karl Monahan, for Mr Lynn, asked for an order requiring his client be brought to court on that date.

Mr Lynn is currently in Cloverhill Prison, the court heard.