Former solicitor Michael Lynn charged with the theft of just under €30m

Former solicitor Michael Lynn has appeared in court this evening charged with the theft of just under €30m.

He arrived into Dublin Airport this afternoon after being extradited from Brazil and was brought to Dublin District Court despite the bad weather.

The 49-year-old is facing 21 charges under the theft and fraud offences act relating to alleged offences in 2006 and 2007.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again later this month.