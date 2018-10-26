Former soldier, 64, who repeatedly raped niece and grand nephew jailed for six years

By Brion Hoban and Declan Brennan

A former soldier who repeatedly raped his niece and grand nephew by blindfolding them in “a game” has been jailed for six years.

The man (64), who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to four counts of oral rape of his niece between January 1991 and September 1992.

He also admitted oral rape of his grand nephew a decade later, on four occasions between February 2002 and December 2004. The children was aged as young as eight when the man began attacking them.

In her victim impact statement the woman said she can't play children's game with her children because they trigger memories of the abuse. She said she has also suffered emotional and mental distress and has panic attacks.

The male victim said the abuse had left him suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and he had experienced suicidal ideation.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that the man manipulated the innocence of the children and did so in the family home. He said he wasn't content with abusing one child but targeted the second children from the following generation.

But he said the offending did not lay in the most serious range of this type of offence and set a headline sentence of nine years.

He noted the man had gone voluntarily to gardaí after some allegations were made and admitted his offending and self reported more offending. He entered an early guilty plea and had sought help for sex offending intervention from the One In Four organisation.

“His behaviour generally indicates a degree of regret and remorse,” the judge said. He noted also his previous good record of military service.

Taking these mitigating factors into consideration he reduced the sentence to seven years. He suspended the last year on condition the man continue to engage in counselling and to keep the peace for three years.

Garda Mark Scott told Dean Kelly BL, prosecuting, that the man had told one of his victims they were going to play a game of Blind Man's Bluff.

The man then wrapped a scarf around the child's eyes and then proceeded to orally rape him. During questioning the man admitted to doing this over a dozen times.

He also admitted carrying out the same assaults on his niece.

In her victim impact statement which she read before the court, the woman said that she could not play certain games with her children due to psychological triggers.

She said that she still struggles to attend mass as “after an assault he would take me to church the next day”.

She said she began drinking at a young age to suppress flashbacks and that the man had “ruined and destroyed” so many of her memories. The woman said she had to go counselling in order to get through the court procedures.

Michael O'Higgins SC, defending, said that his client had co-operated fully with gardaí and admitted to an assault the complainant could not have remembered as they were asleep during its commission.

Mr O'Higgins argued his client could not have known about the impact his crimes would have on his victims due to poor information existing in the early 1990s and asked that the court employ “the maximum degree of mercy”.

He said that his client was now living in a hostel and currently does volunteer work at a charity shop.