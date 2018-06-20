Former Sinn Fein TD lauded for showing 'rare' political courage and principle in resignation
Offaly TD Carol Nolan has been lauded for her decision to resign from Sinn Féin by the pro life campaign.
Ms Nolan resigned after the party voted to deny its members the right to vote with their conscience on abortion without receiving disciplinary action.
Reacting to the decision Dr Ruth Cullen of the Pro Life Campaign said it was a 'very rare thing' in politics to find a politician with the kind of courage and principle shown by Ms Nolan.
"She knew from the outset she would not receive plaudits or support in media and political circles for her pro-life stance yet none of this deterred her from standing up for what she believed in.
Dr Cullen went on to hit out at the leadership of Sinn Féin who she suggested has spent an awful lot of time talking about ‘trusting women’ and the ‘right to choose’ but was not prepared to trust their own TDs to exercise their right to choose to oppose abortion.
“This has been an extremely difficult time for Deputy Nolan and other Sinn Féin members who stood up for real democracy and freedom of conscience within the party.
"They should be immensely proud of what they have done. Despite all the packaging from government, the proposed legislation for abortion has nothing whatsoever to do with providing ‘healthcare’ for women and everything to do with introducing abortion on demand.
"It’s regrettable that more politicians didn't speak up before the referendum about the horrific reality of what Repeal will mean but at least we can be very thankful that people like Carol Nolan did not remain silent at such a critical time. More than ever, we need people like her in Dáil Éireann.
- Digital Desk
