Former RTÉ producer to be sentenced for sex offences in UK today

A former RTÉ TV producer convicted of sex offences in the UK is due to be sentenced today.

Kieran Creaven from Dublin pleaded guilty last December to attempting to groom an under-age girl. He also admitted a second charge of trying to incite a girl to take part in sexual activity.

The 55-year-old had engaged with a fake Facebook profile, set up by a group called 'Predator Exposure'.

He was reported to police when he flew to Leeds to meet the fictitious girl and was confronted by the group.

Craven was fired from his job as a sports producer at RTÉ once he pleaded guilty to the charges last December.

He is to appear for sentencing at Leeds Crown Court later today.

