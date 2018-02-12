Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven to be sentenced for child sex offences in Leeds today
12/02/2018 - 09:05:00Back to Brexit Ireland Home
A former RTÉ producer is due to be sentenced for child sex offences in Leeds today.
55-year-old Kieran Creaven pleaded guilty in December to attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming.
The Dublin man also admitted a second charge of trying to incite a girl to take part in sexual activity.
He was caught after a British vigilante group used a decoy social media profile to arrange a meeting.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here