Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven to be sentenced for child sex offences in Leeds today

A former RTÉ producer is due to be sentenced for child sex offences in Leeds today.

55-year-old Kieran Creaven pleaded guilty in December to attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming.

The Dublin man also admitted a second charge of trying to incite a girl to take part in sexual activity.

He was caught after a British vigilante group used a decoy social media profile to arrange a meeting.

- Digital Desk