Former Rose of Tralee winner Maria Walsh seeks Fine Gael nomination for European elections

Former Rose of Tralee winner Maria Walsh has confirmed she is seeking the Fine Gael nomination to contest the European elections in May.

Former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh at the City West Hotel in Dublin at the Fine Gael conference in November 2018. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie.

The 2014 Rose of Tralee winner said she wants to become an MEP to represent the interests of a wide constituency that is "going through many changes".

The 31-year-old from Co Mayo intends to run in the Midlands/North West constituency.

In a statement she said:

Five years ago I was chosen as the 2014 Rose of Tralee, an honour which brought me all around this great country, but more importantly, it gave me a platform to make a positive impact in people’s lives.

“I have been to every county in Midlands/North-West, meeting community groups and farming organisations, promoting good mental health for our young people as an ambassador for Jigsaw, discussing patriotism and history with schoolkids and parents as an Ambassador for the Thomas Francis Meagher Foundation, playing Gaelic football, and on manoeuvres with the Irish reserves.

"I believe, if elected which I am determined to do, I can make a valuable contribution in that ongoing debate and represent our local and rural concerns at an international level.

"I am always first and foremost a proud west of Ireland woman with an unyielding commitment to achieving good progress on behalf of our communities."

“I appreciate entering politics and trying to get a seat at the European Parliament is a daunting task but throughout my life, I have constantly faced obstacles and challenges head on and overcome them."

The Fine Gael European selection convention for the constituency will be held later this month.