Former office administrator of Cork credit union jailed for two years for stealing €325k

By Liam Heylin

The former office administrator of Gurranabraher Credit Union in Cork was yesterday jailed for two years for stealing €325,000 in a phenomenal breach of trust carried out over several years.

Leona Daly, 36, with an address at 4 Meadow Avenue, The Meadows, Knocknaheeny, Cork, was sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on 167 charges.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said the proposal to pay back €400 a week after handing back €10,000 in cash was entirely unrealistic and a jail sentence had to be imposed.

The judge said the credit union branch could pursue her through civil proceedings for compensation if it wished.

The mother-of-two had pleaded guilty to 105 counts of theft of sums ranging from €500 to €11,000 contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001. She also pleaded guilty to a further 62 charges of false accounting, contrary to Section 10 of the same act where it was alleged she furnished false information in relation to accounts to make a gain.

It was confirmed no account holders were at a loss and the loss was borne by the credit union.

Detective Garda Maura O’Riordan of the Garda Economic Crime Investigation Unit said Ms Daly first started working at the credit union in 2005. She became an administrator which gave her a higher level of access to accounts than she previously had and it was in that role she stole the money. Discrepancies in accounts started to come light in 2016 and management reported the matter to gardaí who launched an investigation which led to Ms Daly being charged.

Det Garda O’Riordan said after the financial irregularities came to light, she made full admissions. She was dismissed in October 2016.

Det Garda O'Riordan said Daly handed in €2,000 to the court by way of compensation earlier this week while a further €8,000 was handed over yesterday and she proposed to repay €400 a week.

Defence barrister, Niamh Stewart BL said Ms Daly had made full voluntary admissions.

The defendant's husband David Lynch, who the court heard had no knowledge of his wife's theft, gave an undertaking to sell his car and to make the monthly payments on his wife’s behalf.

No explanation was given as to where the funds had been spent or the motivation for the theft but Ms Stewart said Ms Daly suffered from depression.

Gurranabraher Credit Union said, in a statement, it had suffered "reputational damage".

Judge O'Donnabhain described the breach of trust as being "phenomenal", particularly given that credit unions were local financial institutions set up for the benefit of its members in the community.