Former Mr Ireland bodybuilder escapes jail despite ‘toxic brew of medications’

By Tom Tuite

A Dublin body-builder who competed at a high level internationally has been spared jail and a criminal record after he was caught with “a toxic brew of medications”.

Father-of-three, Hans Vogel, with an address Cameron Court, Cork Street, pleaded guilty to eight charges under the Irish Medicine Boards Act following a substantial seizure of steroids at his home.

Dublin District Court heard the case followed an investigation by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) who had him on their “radar”.

Hans Vogel at a previous court sitting

Judge John Brennan had told him he was giving him a chance and had ordered him earlier to pay €1,000 in prosecution expenses.

He noted today that the money had been paid and he applied the Probation of Offenders Act, sparing Vogel a criminal conviction and a sentence.

Judge Brennan heard earlier that on May 26, 2015, Vogel had anabolic steroids, a weight loss medicine and Sildamax, a Viagra-like product containing Sildenafil.

Vogel’s charges related to supply of six types of medicinal products which were regulated or prescription controlled.

HPRA enforcement officer Alan Smullen told the court he identified Vogel as the supplier of anabolic steroids and he was granted a warrant to search his Cameron Court apartment.

The HPRA is responsible for regulating medicinal and health products in Ireland.

Mr Smullen was accompanied by gardai and another HPRA officer. Vogel pointed out the steroids and explained he was a body-builder.

There were 300 Sildamax tablets, 1,500 Dianabol tablets, 20 vials of Testosterone Enanthate, 250 Rexebol tablets, 50 capsules of a product named DNP 200 and 250 Clenbuterol tablets.

The HPRA officer told the court that the Testosterone Enanthate substance was not approved for marketing in Ireland and the court heard it potential for a range of side-effects. Mr Smullen said that Sildamax was for treatment of erectile dysfunction but could have certain consequences for people with heart problems.

He said that DNP 200 which was used as a weight-loss agent but was “not safe for human consumption” and was used in dyes. In 2014 one person in Ireland died from using this substance and another person in the UK died from consuming it, however, the court was told that they were unrelated deaths, not connected to this investigation and prosecution.

Mr Smullen said Rexobol had the potential for adverse side effects and has been off the market in Ireland for the past 15 years.

Clenbuterol had been used in animal medicine to promote growth, the court was told.

Mr Smullen said it was his opinion the products were not for personal use and he added that since 2009 Vogel had been “on the radar” in relation to the supply of steroids.

During the search a number of diaries, receipts and handwritten notes were located which indicated the sale of these products to members of the public, the court heard. Mr Smullen agreed with prosecution counsel Brian Gageby that a number of Vogel's customers were identified and four witness statements were recorded in which they gave accounts of purchasing products from him.

The diaries for 2014, 2015 and another undated diary which recorded individuals’ names, addresses and prices, were furnished to the judge.

The accused was interviewed and made “certain admissions”.

Dubliner Vogel was a former bus driver and who had got into selling gym wear, the court was told.

Defence counsel Aisling Kelly told Judge John Brennan her client became a body-builder and competed at a very high level nationally and internationally. His explanation for the use of Sildamax, the medication for erectile dysfunction, was that he used six of them a week even though a GP would prescribe one a week, the court heard.

His marriage broke down after the search of his home and recently months his mother, for whom he had acted as a full-time carer, had passed away, counsel said. He has ceased his involvement in body-building, Ms Kelly had said in pleas for leniency.

His benefits were cut off in 2015 after the HPRA contacted the social welfare authorities. He now has a new job working in a shop and character references were furnished to the court. The offence, at district court level, can result in a one-year sentence.

Judge Brennan had said it was an extremely serious matter and the evidence was that “there was a toxic brew medications that could cause serious harm.

However, he had noted Vogel had no prior criminal convictions and and had stopped his involvement in body-building and had turned his life around. He also noted Vogel had pleaded guilty and was otherwise of good character.