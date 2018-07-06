Former Mother and Baby Home residents seek forensic excavation and DNA analysis of Tuam site
Former residents of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home have expressed a preference for a full forensic excavation of the site along with DNA analysis.
The finding follows a public consultation on how to commemorate the hundreds of children and babies who were buried on the Galway site.
The consultation also found that local residents are largely advocating for a memorial and not to disturb the remains.
Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says a number of complex legal and operational issues require further consideration before a proposal can be brought to the government on the future of the site.
