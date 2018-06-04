Former Minister of State and Fianna Fail TD Seán Calleary has died aged 86

Former Minister of State and Fianna Fail TD, Seán Calleary has passed away aged 86.

Fianna Fáil Leader, Micheál Martin TD has said that Ireland has lost one of its greatest public servants with the passing of the former TD and Minister.

"Seán served his county of Mayo as a TD for 19 years, and served as a Government Minister for eight years," he said.

"He served with distinction and honour in the 1980s and early 1990s as Minister of State in the Departments of Labour and Public Service, Industry and Commerce and then Foreign Affairs.

"A fine sportsman and sports administrator, Seán played junior football with Mayo, and also donned the colours of Galwegians and Connacht albeit under an assumed name because of the GAA ban.

Sean Calleary is the father of Fianna Fail deputy leader Dara Calleary.

"Following his playing career he performed leadership roles in both Mayo CLG as selector and Connacht rugby as President of the Connacht branch of the IRFU. He was particularly pleased to be inducted into the Mayo Sports Star Hall of Fame in 2014.

"Seán was proud of all of his children's achievements, and of course, he took great pride in his son, Dara, being elected to serve the people of Mayo in Dáil Éireann in 2007 and at every subsequent election.

[quote"During his life, Seán made an enormous contribution to his county, his region and his country. He will be greatly missed.