Former Minister of State and Fianna Fail TD Seán Calleary has died aged 86

Former Minister of State and Fianna Fail TD, Seán Calleary has passed away aged 86.
Fianna Fáil Leader, Micheál Martin TD has said that Ireland has lost one of its greatest public servants with the passing of the former TD and Minister.
"Seán served his county of Mayo as a TD for 19 years, and served as a Government Minister for eight years," he said.
"He served with distinction and honour in the 1980s and early 1990s as Minister of State in the Departments of Labour and Public Service, Industry and Commerce and then Foreign Affairs.
"A fine sportsman and sports administrator, Seán played junior football with Mayo, and also donned the colours of Galwegians and Connacht albeit under an assumed name because of the GAA ban.
"Following his playing career he performed leadership roles in both Mayo CLG as selector and Connacht rugby as President of the Connacht branch of the IRFU. He was particularly pleased to be inducted into the Mayo Sports Star Hall of Fame in 2014.
"Seán was proud of all of his children's achievements, and of course, he took great pride in his son, Dara, being elected to serve the people of Mayo in Dáil Éireann in 2007 and at every subsequent election.
During his life, Seán made an enormous contribution to his county, his region and his country. He will be greatly missed.
"My thoughts and sympathies, and those of the entire Fianna Fáil organisation go out to his wife, Doris, his sons Conal, John and Dara and his daughter Síofra at this sad time.
"Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis."
Mr Calleary’s death is being mourned by his sporting peers as well as political circles.
Cub shrouded in sadness at the passing of Sean Callearyhttps://t.co/DY3ALdS9Ab— Ballina RFC (@BallinaRugbyFC) June 4, 2018
Sorry to hear of the sad passing of former TD and Minister Sean Calleary. A really caring man Sean often took me aside when I was first elected to enquire how I was settling in & offer advice. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BuYlWpcUGt— Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) June 4, 2018
Ah, this is sad news. RIP Sean, a true gentleman. Deepest sympathies to Doris and all the Calleary family. https://t.co/AT14b80VhA— Ballina Tennis Club (@BallinaTennis) June 4, 2018
