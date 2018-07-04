Former manager sues K Club and tells court of threats over 'call girls' allegation

By Ann O'Loughlin

A former manager at the exclusive K-Club has sued the five star resort and Michael Smurfit alleging he was threatened at Punchestown Races and told that Dr Smurfit had not forgotten allegations he made about the businessman and call girls.

Peter Curran in his legal action has also claimed the alleged motive behind the encounter with a K-Club employee in 2011 was a reference to another case he had previously settled relating to his K Club employment in which he referred in a document to call girls being given free use of the hotel facilites at the K Club.

Mr Curran, in evidence, said that in May 2011 he was at the dryer in the mens toilets at Punchestown Races when he claims Gerry Byrne, a resort superintendent at the K Club, blocked his way.

"He said I have a message from Dr Smurfit. He said Dr Smurfit had not forgotten the statement I made about him and call girls and that he knows where to find you and this is not over."

He also told the court that Mr Byrne said Dr Smurfit does not care about any agreement.

Mr Curran, of Cahirciveen, Co Kerry, has sued Gerry Byrne along with the K-Club Ltd, Straffan, Co Kildare and Dr Smurfit, who has an address in Monaco.

The defendants deny his claims.

The court also heard that in 2008 Mr Curran settled proceedings relating to his employement and departure from the K Club ten years previously said he felt it was like a blow to the head and that it was all over.

The court heard The alleged motive behind the event was a reference to call girls in replies to particulars relating to the A case which was settled in 2008.

Opening the case Kenneth Fogarty SC for Mr Curran said the allegation was "hanging in the air."

Counsel said Mr Curran was a sensitive vulnerable person who had previously suffered from depression and post traumatic stress over the circumstances in which he left his employment at the K Club in 1998 but counsel said "they didn't care about Peter Curran but they do care about call girls."

Counsel added that part of the evidence would be allegations that Michael Smurfit was "aware that it was taking place and he was not unaccustomed to the company of call girls on occasions."

Mr Fogarty said the case related to what was going on in the K Club and it could close its eyes to an activity which was "criminal in nature and abusive to women."

Peter Curran of Caherciveen, Co. Kerry

Mr Curran was catering manager at the K Club between September 1997 and October 1998 when he claims he was forced to leave and later brought an unfair dismissal case which was settled in March 1999.

Mr Curran later brought High Court proceedings claiming alleged breach to his constitutional right to his good name and to earn a livelihood.

During the run up to that case in replies to written questions and particulars, relating to alleged financial irregularities he had allegedly uncovered at the K Club, Mr Curran made reference to call girls, sometimes sourced abroad were given free use of the hotel facilities at the K Club.

It is also claimed he referred in answers to particulars that the owners of apartments unknowingly received rental income from The K Club as a result of call girls using the apartments.

Those High Court proceedings were settled and it is claimed it was an implied term of the agreement Mr Curran would not be threatened, harassed or intimidated in any manner.

Mr Curran has claimed on May 7, 2011 his way was blocked in the toilets at Punchestown Races and Mr Byrne allegedly said "Dr Smurfit has not forgotten the statements about him and the call girls. Dr Smurfit knows where to find you and this is not over."

The claims are denied. Mr Smurfit and the K Club deny the incident took place but say if it did, Mr Byrne did not act on their behalf or on their instructions. Mr Bryne has denied all claims.

Following an application on behalf of Counsel for Michael Smurfit which was adopted by the other defendants Mr Justice Anthony Barr ruled he did not intend to allow the trial to "go completely off the rails’ and engage in investigation of allegations made by Mr Curran against his former employers.

Earlier at the opening of the case Mr Fogarty said that as part of the settlement of his unfair dismissal case Mr Curran had got an excellent reference from the K Club.

He had applied for dozens of interviews but every time when they checked the reference he did not succeed.

Counsel said Mr Curran felt he was being "black balled" and had set up a situation with a solicitor where in the name of another man he asked the hotel for a reference for Mr Curran.

Counsel said it came back that Mr Curran was not to be trusted.

The case before Mr Justice Anthony Barr continues tomorrow.