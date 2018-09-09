Former Limerick Leader premises destroyed by fire

By David Raleigh

Latest: Firefighters spent several hours tackling a major fire at a building which previously housed the old Limerick Leader newspaper printing press works.

The blaze broke out in the derelict building, located off Upper Glentworth Street a short distance from the rear of the offices of the Limerick Leader.

The premises - which is no longer owned by the Leader - was completely destroyed in the flames.

Dozens of crews of firefighters fought the flames from the ground, and, also via a Bronco elevated platform that can extend up 100 foot.

The building is located a few yards from the offices of the newspaper, but the two buildings are not physically joined.

Previously both properties were linked by a gangway, sources at the newspaper said.

“They are separated by an alleyway,” said another reliable source.

No injuries have been reported.

Munster Fire Control received the alert around 4pm.

Four appliances attached to Limerick City and County Fire Service attended the blaze.

At least twenty emergency calls were received by Munster Fire Control about a fire in the vicinity of Upper Glentworth Street.

“It is a substantial fire,” a source said.

A large plume of black smoke from the fire spread across the city centre.

The scene was captured by local press photographer Liam Burke and more shots were posted across a number of social media.

Mayor of Limerick’s Metropolitan District Daniel Butler, tweeted: “Black smoke covers the skies with at the rear of the old Desmond Arms or Temple of Sound.”

The Mayor praises firefighters for their “quick response”.

Traffic on Mallow Street and Cecil Street was closed to traffic for a time as thick black smoke permeated around the streets.

“Mallow & Cecil Street closes to traffic. @LimerickFire at the scene. Quick response,” the Mayor tweeted.

A dramatic photo of smoke billowing across the city was also posted by @Siara347 via their twitter feed.

Gardai and the fire service are investigating the cause of the fire.

Black smoke covers the skies with at the rear of the old Desmond Arms or Temple of Sound. Mallow & Cecil Street closes to traffic. @LimerickFire at the scene. Quick response. pic.twitter.com/lhHSxKqulO — Mayor Daniel Butler (@DanielButlerFG) September 9, 2018

