Former Labour councillor killed in house fire to be laid to rest on Thursday

By David Raleigh

A former Labour Party councillor, who died in a fire at his home in Limerick last Saturday, is to be laid to rest on Thursday.

Seamus Houlihan, a widowed father of two, from Rose Court, Keyes Park, was found unresponsive in an upstairs room at the house by his son James, also an ex Labour councillor.

Seamus Houlihan. Pic: Press 22.

Despite attempts by Mr Houlihan's son, and a neighbour, to revive Mr Houlihan, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem has been carried out on the body of Mr Houlihan, who was aged in his 80s.

Gardaí said they believe the fire was accidental. An electrical appliance was removed from the house by gardaí.

It is understood a number of water pipes located in a downstairs kitchen of the house burst in the heat of the fire, which helped contain the blaze from spreading upstairs.

Mr Houlihan's home. Pic: Press 22.

Regarded as a champion for rights of the elderly, Mr Houlihan was co-opted onto Limerick City Council in 1998 following the death of former Labour politician Jim Kemmy.

A large crowd is expected to attend Mr Houlihan's removal and funeral mass, including Labour Party officials and former colleagues, as well as members of the Irish Senior Citizens Parliament and Limerick Friends of the Elderly.

Mr Houlihan's removal takes place 5.30pm-7pm at Thompson's Funeral Home, Limerick.

His funeral mass takes place 1pm, Thursday, at St Saviours Dominican Church, Dominic Street, Limerick, with burial afterwards in Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery, Limerick.