Former Kerry star 'Bomber' Liston's name causes security alert on flight to Cork

A former Kerry footballer caused a security alert on a flight from Cardiff to Cork last weekend.

Seven-time All-Ireland medallist Eoin 'Bomber' Liston was on his way home from a friend's stag party when the scare occurred.

Eoin 'Bomber' Liston in 2008. Picture: Inpho

A cabin crew member on the flight became alarmed when she heard a fellow passenger calling out 'Bomber' to the former full-forward.

He explains that an in-flight Google search was needed to calm the situation.

"One of his [the stag's] mates who was sitting two rows behind me, called me: 'Bomber.'

"And I didn't hear him and he just called it louder, 'Bomber.'

"The air hostess heard it and got a bit of a shock, reported him to the captain and asked him to stay on until everyone had left the plane.

"He Googled Eoin Liston and they accepted it then after that."

- Digital Desk