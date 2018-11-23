Former Kerry star 'Bomber' Liston's name causes security alert on flight to Cork
23/11/2018 - 09:39:00Back to Ireland Home
A former Kerry footballer caused a security alert on a flight from Cardiff to Cork last weekend.
Seven-time All-Ireland medallist Eoin 'Bomber' Liston was on his way home from a friend's stag party when the scare occurred.
A cabin crew member on the flight became alarmed when she heard a fellow passenger calling out 'Bomber' to the former full-forward.
He explains that an in-flight Google search was needed to calm the situation.
"One of his [the stag's] mates who was sitting two rows behind me, called me: 'Bomber.'
"And I didn't hear him and he just called it louder, 'Bomber.'
"The air hostess heard it and got a bit of a shock, reported him to the captain and asked him to stay on until everyone had left the plane.
"He Googled Eoin Liston and they accepted it then after that."
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here