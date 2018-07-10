Former K Club manager denies sending forged e-mails and claims he was victim of sting operation

By Ann O'Loughlin

A former catering manager at the K Club who alleges he was threatened at Punchestown Races has claimed before the High Court he had nothing to do with five “forged e-mails” sent in the name of Dr Michael Smurfit.

The emails to K Club Resort Superintendent Gerry Byrne purporting to be from Dr Michael Smurfit in April 2015 referred to the alleged Punchestown incident and referred to Mr Byrne allegedly carrying out the instructions of Mr Smurfit.

The former K Club catering manager was giving evidence on the fourth day of his action against his former employer the K Club Ltd, Straffan, Co Kildare; Dr Michael Smurfit and K Club resort superintendent Gerry Byrne.

Mr Curran has claimed on May 7, 2011 his way was blocked in the toilets at Punchestown Races and Mr Gerry Byrne allegedly said "Dr Smurfit has not forgotten the statements about him and the call girls. Dr Smurfit knows where to find you and this is not over."

The defendants have denied all claims.

Peter Curran today denied he had anything to do with the emails sent to Gerry Byrne between April 24 and April 27, 2015.

“I had nothing to do with this email saga. I would never go down that road. I am here with clean hands. I did not send the emails. It was a sting operation," he told the court.

He also said: "It was a sting operation by Dr Michael Smurfit."

Peter Curran from Cahirciveen, Co Kerry was being cross examined by Dr Michael Smurfit's counsel, Shane Murphy SC about the emails and the claim by Mr Curran that his IPad went missing the weekend of April 24 but was later found on the rim of his car wheel outside his home two days later.

Mr Justice Anthony Barr was also told as a result of a High Court application in May 2015 Eircom provided the IP address from which the emails were sent and the Eircom information connects the emails to Mr Curran's IP Address and router at his Kerry home.

Mr Murphy put it to Mr Curran the emails were sourced from Mr Curran’s Kerry home.

Mr Curran replied “that is incorrect.”

He said it was a sting operation to undermine his legal team.

Counsel suggested the purpose of the emails was to try and make Mr Byrne make a false confession and that the only beneficiary of the situation was Mr Curran himself "if this scam worked out".

Counsel suggested they were not direct emails but to a web platform from Mr Curran's IP address. He said a report showed Mr Curran's broadband router has limited range.

Mr Curran said a car could park up the road within 20 to 25 metres of his home and work away.

Peter Curran in his legal action has claimed the alleged motive behind the May 2011 encounter with the K-Club resort superintendent Gerry Byrne was a reference to another case he had settled in 2008 relating to his K Club employment in which he referred in a document to call girls being given free use of the hotel facilities at the K Club.

Mr Curran was catering manager at the K Club between September 1997 and October 1998 when he claims he was forced to leave and later brought an unfair dismissal case which was settled in March 1999.

Mr Curran later brought High Court proceedings claiming alleged breach to his constitutional right to his good name and to earn a livelihood.

During the run up to that case in replies to written questions and particulars, relating to alleged financial irregularities he had allegedly uncovered at the K Club, Mr Curran made reference to call girls, sometimes sourced abroad, were given free use of the hotel facilities at the K Club.

Those High Court proceedings were settled in 2008 and it is claimed it was an implied term of the agreement Mr Curran would not be threatened, harassed or intimidated in any manner.

The case before Mr Justice Anthony Barr continues tomorrow.