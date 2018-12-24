Former Irish Times writer Eileen Battersby dies in Co Meath car crash

Eileen Battersby, a former Irish Times literary correspondent, has died following a car crash in Co Meath on Saturday.

She was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash which happened in Sheephouse on the Oldbridge to Donore road, four kilometres outside Drogheda.

Ms Battersby began her journalism career with the Sunday Tribune, before moving to The Irish Times in 1988 where she enjoyed a 30-year career.

She went on to win four National Arts Journalist of the Year awards, while she also won the Critic of the Year accolade and published several books.