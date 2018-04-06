Former INM Chairman says he is 'appalled' at allegations against him

The former Chairman of Independent News and Media says he is "appalled" at the widespread circulation of a court document containing serious allegations against him.

Leslie Buckley, who stepped down as INM Chairman last month after a tenure of over five years, said in a statement that due process has not been adhered to in recent events.

It follows the leaking of a document from the Office of Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) which contained allegations of a data breach at the media company.

"I am appalled at the widespread circulation and sharing of the ODCE's court document containing the most serious and damaging of allegations relating to my tenure as Chairman of INM plc," he said.

I believe that due process and fair procedures have been completely and wholly disregarded in this instance.

Mr Buckley said he was "compelled" to comment on recent allegations, and will "robustly defend my position against each and every allegation" while continuing to cooperate fully with the ODCE.

It emerged earlier this week that data and information pertaining to a group of 19 individuals, including a number of journalists, was accessed on INM’s internal systems in 2014.

This is Mr Buckley's first public comment on the controversies .