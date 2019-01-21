Former INLA man acused of murder to be extradited back to North

An ex-republican paramilitary, wanted for a murder in Co Tyrone almost 20 years ago, is to be returned to Northern Ireland after his long legal battle against his extradition came to an end.

Francis Lanigan (53), originally from Belfast but with an address in west Dublin, is wanted on charges of murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The offences relate to the alleged murder of John Knocker, who was shot dead in a hotel car park in Dungannon, Co Tyrone on May 31, 1998.

Francis Lanigan at a previous court sitting

Mr Lanigan, who contested the extradition in the basis his life would be at risk from both Loyalist and Republican paramilitaries, had fought a long legal battle aimed at preventing his surrender from proceedings.

An order for his surrender was made by the Irish High Court in 2015, which was upheld on appeal.

However the case had come before at least nine High Court judges as well as the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court “on multiple occasions and “on one occasion” the European Court of Justice.

As well as the extradition proceedings themselves there had been a challenge by him to the constitutionality of the European Arrest Warrant Act, a referral of questions to the European Court of Justice.

There had also been two Article 40 “Habeus Corpus” applications seeking inquiries into the legality of his detention.

Last week the Supreme Court in a determination refused to hear an appeal brought on Mr Lanigan’s behalf aimed at preventing his surrender.

His lawyers sought to have his case referred to the European Court of Justice, but that application was dismissed last year by the Court of Appeal.

Mr Lanigan had been on bail after a stay was placed on his surrender pending the outcome of any appeal by the Supreme Court.

On Monday evening at the High Court Ms Justice Deidre Murphy formally lifted the stay clearing the way for Mr Lanigan’s extradition.

The State, represented by Robert Barron SC, said the stay should be lifted given the Supreme Court’s decision.

Kieran Kelly BL for Mr Lanigan said his client's action had come to an end, and his client not contest the State’s application to lift the stay on his surrender.

After the ruling Mr Lanigan embraced supporters who were present in court and shook hands with both his own and the State’s lawyers.

In January 2013, Mr Lanigan was arrested by gardaí on foot of a European Arrest Warrant at a Dublin gym where he was working as a self-employed barber.

Upon his arrest, he gave a false name and later said he had been working under the name “Ciaran McCrory” for his own protection for the previous 15 years.

Gardaí were aware Mr Lanigan was living under that name before his arrest because a detective had covertly gone to the gym where he worked, had done a DNA test on a coffee cup and ascertained that the man living as “Ciaran McCrory” was really Mr Lanigan.

Northern Irish authorities in seeking his extradition said that it was not until 2011 that they gathered sufficient evidence for a charge in relation to the murder.

In an affidavit, Mr Lanigan stated that he joined the Provisional IRA aged 17 and, at or about the age of 19, he joined the INLA.

He was jailed after being convicted of being a member of that organisation in the 1980s, and over time rose through the ranks of the INLA.

During the 1990s he claims his life was at risk both from Loyalist paramilitaries and when a feud erupted within the INLA itself.

He said in May 1998 he was attacked outside the Glengannon Hotel and, arising from that, John Knocker lost his life.

He said he disputed the Northern Irish authorities claims about the circumstances of Mr Knocker's killing.

After that incident, he claimed he came south to protect his life and safety.