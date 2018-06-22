Former head of Strategic Communications Unit to be responsible for Global Ireland project

The former head of the Strategic Communications Unit is to lead an initiative to increase Ireland's global footprint.

John Concannon is to move to the Department of Foreign Affairs where he will coordinate efforts to secure a seat on the UN Security Council.

He will also be responsible for the Global Ireland project which aims to double the country's presence worldwide footprint by 2025.

The controversial Communications Unit was disbanded amid opposition claims the government had set up a €5 million spin unit.

