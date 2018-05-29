Former Garda commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan 'did not trust' Garda press officer, Tribunal hears

Former Garda commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan "did not trust" press officer Supt David Taylor, the Charleton Tribunal has heard.

The tribunal is examining allegations by Supt Taylor that he was directed to brief the media negatively on whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe by former commissioner Martin Callinan, and that Ms O'Sullivan was aware of this. Both former commissioners deny this.

Supt Taylor was transferred from the Garda press office to the traffic section in June 2014, shortly after Ms O'Sullivan became garda commissioner.

"I did not trust Supt Taylor. I did not feel comfortable in his company," Ms O'Sullivan told the tribunal.

"I would have to have implicit trust in the press officer and I did not have that in Supt Taylor," Ms O'Sullivan said.

Ms O'Sullivan said that she did not believe Supt Taylor was doing a good job "managing the relationship with the media, and in fact it was the media managing the relationship with the garda press officer”.

Questioned by Michael McDowell SC, who represents Sgt McCabe, Ms O'Sullivan said she had not spoken to others about rumours of abuse allegations against Sgt McCabe, and was not the kind of person who engaged in "idle chatter or idle gossip about individuals”.

Ms O'Sullivan said that had she read correspondence from assistant commissioner Kieran Kenny regarding a Tusla notification in May 2014, she "would have directed Mr Kenny to meet with the HSE and to clarify the issue beyond any doubt”.

The tribunal has previously heard how a Tusla notification, containing incorrect allegations from an unrelated case, was wrongly included in a file about Sgt McCabe.

"If that had been brought to my attention or I had read it, it would have resonated with me that it was entirely different to the 2006 allegation," Ms O'Sullivan said.

The DPP directed no prosecution following a garda investigation into a complaint from the alleged victim, Miss D, in 2006.

Ms O'Sullivan said it was "completely untrue that Supt Taylor ever briefed me one-to-one or in any way in relation to any strategy”.

Michael O'Higgins SC on behalf of Supt Taylor said it was "highly improbable" that Ms O'Sullivan would have been out of the room any time that the Miss D allegation was discussed in relation to Sgt McCabe.

"If I recalled them being discussed or said, I would say so here, but I do not recall it," Ms O'Sullivan said.

Ms O'Sullivan said she was never privy to or aware of any campaign as alleged by Supt Taylor.