Former Fine Gael TD named President of the Court of Appeal
A former Fine Gael TD and Minister of State has been named President of the Court of Appeal.
Mr. Justice George Birmingham was nominated at this morning's cabinet meeting.
He was appointed a High Court judge in 2007 and moved to the Court of Appeal in 2014.
Mr Justice Birmingham had served eight years as a TD in the 1980s and was a Minister of State for five years.
