Former Anglo chief David Drumm to be sentenced today

Former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm is due to be sentenced today.

Mr was convicted earlier this month of conspiring to defraud and false accounting.

His marathon trial came to an end on June 6 when a jury found him guilty of conspiring with others to give people the impression Anglo Irish Bank was €7.2bn healthier than it actually was in 2008.

The prosecution described it as a “massive con” to mislead investors, depositors and lenders about its health at a time when it, along with the Irish economy, was on a downward spiral.

His conviction brought an end to a story that began a decade ago and involved him moving to the US where he was arrested in Boston in 2015.

He ended his fight for extradition in February of last year and agreed to return to Ireland to face the charges.

During his trial, he accepted the multi-million euro transactions that moved between Anglo and Irish Life and Permanent took place but he denied they were fraudulent or dishonest.

He was permitted to take up bail after his conviction but is due back in court today for his sentence hearing.

- Digital Desk