Forensic Science Lab dealing with serious backlog of cases

Update 9.30am: There are serious backlogs in the number of cases the Forensic Science Lab is dealing with.

The new Forensic Science Ireland report shows that there are particular delays in testing drugs seizures and that the labs are not fit for purpose.

Charlie Flanagan.

A 40% increase in the number of cases referred to the Lab in 2017 also added to delays.

However the report also shows that there have been improvements in DNA matching, with a third of crime scene samples linked to a suspect last year compared to 18% cent in 2016.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan thinks this will act as a deterrent.

He said: "All this information we have here with all the profiles and the DNA database also feeds into a climate of deterrents.

People knowing that their chances now of being caught engaging in a serious crime much are higher than was the case a decade ago.

