Forecasters issue snow, ice and wind warnings for tomorrow

Met Eireann have issued two Status Yellow weather warnings for 12 counties.

The first warning is for snow and ice in Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Louth and Leitrim.

Forecasters expect up to 3cm of the white stuff to fall between 3am and 3pm tomorrow, especially over high ground.

They also predict high winds for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

They have said that westerly winds will reach up to 60km/hr near the coastal for most of the day tomorrow.