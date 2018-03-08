Food Safety Authority recalls Falcon Labs products due to presence of illegal steroids

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland is recalling all Falcon Labs products due to the presence of illegal steroids and stimulants that are a serious health risk.

The FSAI says that the products also pose a risk to consumers as the location of the production site cannot be determined and traceability of the products is unknown.

Falcon Labs makes sports nutrition and food supplements that can be bought in shops, gyms and online.

"We know from our investigation that the business address printed on the product label and on supplier invoices is not genuine," said Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI.

“This recall also serves as a reminder to all athletes using food supplements, in particular, those intending to gain muscle or burn fat, that they should be satisfied with the reliability and integrity of the source of the products they are consuming”, added Dr Byrne.

The FSAI is advising consumers not to buy or take the products as they are unfit for human consumption, and anyone feeling unwell should seek immediate medical advice.