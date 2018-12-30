Focus Ireland report: Family homelessness at 'unprecedented' levels

Family homelessness nationwide is at unprecedented levels, while the number in Dublin rose for the sixth year in a row, according to Focus Ireland's Review of 2018

The report shows that there are 9,968 people homeless across the country with two-thirds of these in the Dublin Region.

The charity has said that they worked with over 15,000 people in the past 12 months and despite their efforts, the number of families entering homelessness has increased.

They are calling on the Dáil to take more action, criticising the "over-reliance" on the private rental market and the number of social houses being built.

"This year is seeing the largest ever increase in family homelessness. While a significant number of individuals and families have been supported to move on from homelessness, there have been a number of challenges that has seen homelessness increase again this year to new record highs," the report states.

Focus Ireland say the challenges they face are:

A reduction in allocations by some Local Authorities

The continuing housing crisis has led to increasing tightening of the private rental market

The number of families entering homelessness increased

While the majority of those in emergency accommodation are in the Dublin Region (67%) 2018 has seen homelessness and in particular family homelessness in the rest of Ireland grows to unprecedented levels

"When we take account of the reclassification family homelessness in Ireland rose by 52% in 2018," the report states.

"There are 745 more families and 1,600 more children in homelessness this year than last," it revealed adding that the year-on-year rise of homelessness in the country is unprecedented.