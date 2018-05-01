Fluoride in food and tap water poses no health risks to children and adults, study finds

A major study of fluoride in our food and tap water has found that it poses no health risks to children and adults.

The report carried out by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland is the most comprehensive study of the mineral ever undertaken in the country.

Fluoride is added to public drinking water to help reduce tooth decay.

