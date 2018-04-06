Flood warning in place as heavy rainfall expected in parts

A flooding warning is going out to parts of the country today.

Heavy rainfall of between 30 and 50 millimetres is expected in Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Met Eireann is also putting out a second alert for up to 30 millimetres of rain in Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Michael Roland from the Road Safety Authority has this advice for motorists driving through heavy rain.

He said: "The RSA are warning drivers to be aware of precipitous heavy rainfall this morning and throughout today.

"We are advising drivers to exercise caution on the roads; drivers need to be aware that it takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads.

"They need to slow down and allow extra distance between them and the vehicle in front."