Flights disrupted due to fog at Dublin Airport
Dublin Airport says there is some disruption to flights this morning due to dense fog.
At least 40 arriving flights have been delayed, while two have been cancelled.
All departing flights appear to be on schedule.
People are being advised to check with their airline before travelling.
Some small delays to the flight schedule this morning @DublinAirport due to dense fog on the airfield. Please check latest flight information with your airline.— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 3, 2018
