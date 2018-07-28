Flights disrupted by UK thunderstorms; Ryanair apologises to passengers for cancellations

Ryanair has apologised to customers after they were forced to cancel a number of flights at Stansted due to the Thunderstorms.

The knock-on effect caused further delays and cancellations today.

Affected customers have been advised of their options of a refund or free move to the next available flight.

Thank you @Ryanair and #StanstedAirport for being the most disorganised and unhelpful people ever. Because of the insane backlog of people at bag drop we missed our flight and in our whole time queuing up, not one member of staff was anywhere to be seen. Disgraceful! pic.twitter.com/zgjaXuKEhC — Aaron Barriscale (@abarr3000) July 28, 2018

Aaron Barriscale from Limerick was meant to fly to Venice from there this morning - but couldn't.

He said: "Not a single member of staff was there to direct people where to go, to explain the situation and why there were such delays.

"It was quite chaotic, to be honest, and everybody was getting angry - you had small children, elderly people, people in wheelchairs all trying to cram in the same direction.

"It was a mess."

Was trying to get to Berlin from #stansted to spend the weekend with boyfriend’s family. They suggested we should “go to zone E” for more information about @Ryanair flight. Couldn’t get there. This was the queue pic.twitter.com/fp7NPCaXY7 — Joe Allen (@jsjallen) July 27, 2018

In a statement issued by the airline this afternoon, they said: "Due to thunderstorms in Stansted last night (27 July), Ryanair were forced to cancel a number of flights.

"The knock-on effect of this and ATC staff shortages has caused further disruptions today (28 July) including delays and cancellations.

"Affected customers have been notified by email and SMS text message and advised of their options of a refund or free move to the next available flight.

"Ryanair sincerely apologises for these weather and ATC disruptions which are entirely beyond our control."