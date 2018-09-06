Flaming moped blocked door of Dublin flat, trapping person inside

Dublin Fire Brigade said a person became trapped in a flat in Dublin's city centre after a moped caught fire that was blocking the front door early this morning.

The incident happened at Hardwicke Street flats in Phibsborough at around 3am.

Two fire brigades attended the scene and put out the fire before it spread any further and no one was injured.

The Fire Service has appealed for the public to make sure they have alternative exits other than the front door.

