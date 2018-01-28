Five schools send 100% of students to third-level

Just five schools in the country have maintained a 100% record of sending students onto third-level over the past nine years.

Only one of the schools is non-fee paying.

The top five are:

Presentation College, Cork;

Cistercian College, Roscrea, Tipperary;

Mount Anville, Dublin;

Colaiste Iosagain, Dublin;

St Mary's in Rathmines.

Figures published in today’s Sunday Independent, compare the performance of more than 700 schools nationwide.

The only non-fee paying school is Dublin's Colaiste Iosagain which comes in at number three, with top spot going to Presentation College, Cork.

Last year's school which came in at number one was Glenstal Abbey in Limerick. However this year it dropped off the list, only placing 76% of their students in third-level.

When it comes to which colleges the students are going on to, it's mixed. Boys from Presentation College were spread between four universities, and two institutes of technologies.

- Digital Desk