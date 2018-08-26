Five people hospitalised after crash in Wicklow

Five people have been taken to hospital following a two-car road collision in Co Wicklow.

The incident occurred at around 9pm last night at Ballysize near Hollywood.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pulled out by passing motorists before the car went on fire.

A man in his 40s was taken to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin with serious injuries.

Four others, a teenager and three people in their 20s, were taken to Naas General Hospital with minor injuries.

A sixth person was uninjured.

Digital Desk