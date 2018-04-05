Five men charged in connection with Derry parade

Five men have been charged in connection with an Easter Monday parade in Derry.

They were accused of taking part in an unnotified public procession.

Men aged 29, 31, 42, 45 and 50 are expected to appear at the Magistrates Court in Derry on April 25, a PSNI statement said.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Republicans mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising every year.

