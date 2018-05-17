Five men arrested in Spain after drugs worth €3.4m seized in lorry destined for Ireland

Five people have been arrested in Spain after police seized cannabis herb worth €3.4m destined for Ireland.

In a joint operation between gardaí and Spanish police, four Irish men aged aged 56, 45, 35 and 33 and one Romanian man aged 27 were arrested in an area north-west of Malaga.

The drugs were discovered among pallets of lettuce in a lorry which was due to travel to Ireland.

The arrests were made on Sunday, May 6th as part of a coordinated investigation by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Spanish Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil.

All five men remain in custody and have appeared before a Spanish magistrate.

Following the operation, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who has responsibility for Special Crime Operations within the Garda Síochána said: "We are very grateful to the Spanish law enforcement authorities for their ongoing and very productive cooperation with the Garda Síochána in tackling organised crime groups operating in both Spain and Ireland.

This Operation has dealt another significant blow to the capacity of the organised crime groups involved to continue their trade in controlled substances.

