Five men arrested in connection with armed robbery of Post Office in Waterford

Five men have been arrested by gardaí investigating an armed robbery in Waterford.

The incident occurred at a Post Office in Cleaboy at approximately 11.10am this morning, when three masked men entered the premises and threatened staff and demanded money.

One of the men was armed with a sawn off shot gun. They left the scene with a sum of money and made their getaway in a car.

A car believed to have been used by the gang was found burnt out a short time later.

Five men are currently detained at Waterford garda station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The scene is currently preserved and investigations are continuing.

- Digital Desk