Five men arrested in connection with armed robbery of Post Office in Waterford
03/05/2018 - 13:25:42Back to Crime Ireland Home
Five men have been arrested by gardaí investigating an armed robbery in Waterford.
The incident occurred at a Post Office in Cleaboy at approximately 11.10am this morning, when three masked men entered the premises and threatened staff and demanded money.
One of the men was armed with a sawn off shot gun. They left the scene with a sum of money and made their getaway in a car.
A car believed to have been used by the gang was found burnt out a short time later.
Five men are currently detained at Waterford garda station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.
The scene is currently preserved and investigations are continuing.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here