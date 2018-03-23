Five in hospital, including baby, after car and van collide in Mayo

A man in his 40s has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after the van he was driving was in a collision with a car near Belmullet, County Mayo.

The occupants of the car - three women and a baby - have also been taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident happened shortly after 3pm today at Muinhin Bridge, which is on the R313 between Bangor and Belmullet.

The road will remain closed overnight from the Glenamoy turnoff, to allow forensic examinations.

Diversions are in place.