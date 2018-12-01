Five charged over Belfast cannabis haul
Four men and a woman have been charged following the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated £2 million in Belfast.
The PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch charged the group with a number of offences.
These include conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug, transferring criminal property, possession of a blade and immigration offences.
The woman aged 34 and four men aged 28, 39, 46 and 59, are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
- Press Association
