Five arrested following cannabis seizure in North Ireland

Police in the North have seized what they believe could be one of Northern Ireland's largest ever hauls of herbal cannabis.

The cannabis was found concealed inside an industrial-sized fuel tank on a shipping pallet at a property in Dromore, Co Down today.

Five people - three men and two women - were arrested at the scene.

The huge drugs haul followed a joint operation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, An Garda Síochána and Irish customs officials under the banner of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force.

The potential estimated street value of the drugs is currently being assessed.

- Digital Desk