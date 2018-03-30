Fishmongers busy as people stick with tradition to abstain from meat on Good Friday

Some people are sticking with tradition and abstaining from meat this Good Friday.

You are not meant to eat meat on the religious holiday if you are a Catholic.

Fishmongers say they have been busy with people choosing to eat fish today instead.

Paul Bolger works in East Coast Seafood in Malahide, Dublin he says it is great that this tradition is still going strong.

He said: "I've been here two years and Holy Thursday and Good Friday are two of our busiest days by far.

"It's crazy but it's great to keep up a tradition like this."

File image.

- Digital Desk