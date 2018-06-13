Fisherman sues fish farm over accident at sea

By Ann O'Loughlin

A fisherman is suing a fish farm for damage he alleges was done to his trawler as a result of an impact between the vessel's hull and nylon rope used in the farming operation.

Master of the Anita Marie trawler, Martin Flaherty, says he was fishing off the coast of Connemara, Co Galway, on October 8, 2016, when his vessel's propeller, stern tube, rudder and skeg were suddenly impacted by ropes belonging to the Brádan Beo fish farm and hatchery covering 12 sites at Kilkieran Bay, Co Galway.

He has sued Brádan Beo in the High Court seeking damages over what he claims was the defendant's wrongdoing.

He claims the defendant failed to, among other things, ensure its operations did not interfere with other sea users.

He claims there was a failure to ensure all cages and moorings used by the farm were placed within the 12 licensed site areas.

Brádan Beo denies the claims.

The company sought discovery of documents from Mr Flaherty in order to defend the case. While discovery issues were resolved between the parties, Brádan Beo was not satisfied with the level of particularisation in Mr Flaherty's claim.

As a result, it brought an application seeking an order compelling Mr Flaherty to provide those further details

Mr Justice Max Barrett ruled, in relation to 17 separate headings, that Mr Flaherty should provide further and better particulars in relation to most of the matters.