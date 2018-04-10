Fisherman dies after boat sinks off coast of Mayo

One man has died after the fishing boat he and two other fishermen were on sank off the Mayo coast this afternoon.

It is being reported that the man was in his late 50s and from the north Mayo area.

Another two crew members were rescued and are understood to be recovering in hospital.

The Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter and Ballyglass-based RNLI teams responded to the emergency and recovered the three casualties off Eagle Island in Co Mayo.

The search was also supported by an Air Corps Casa maritime patrol aircraft.

The three fishermen were found on a life raft after they lit flares to alert the rescue teams of their location.

-Digital Desk